Police nab four suspected cultists in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four members of dreaded Eiye confraternity in Iwesi area of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State while planning to carry out a violent attack in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to The Nigerian Voice today.

The PPRO said the arrest of the suspects was as a result of information received by the Command that the Eiye cult group were holding meeting in a hideout at Iwesi area of Ijebu-Ode in a bid to carry out a deadly attack in the area.

According to him, "On receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama gave a marching order to the officer in-charge Special anti-robbery squad, CSP Tijani Mohammed to move into the area in order to nip in the bud the planned attack.

"In compliance with the Cp’s directive, a team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) stormed the hideout where four members of the group namely Tunde Olabinjo, Raheem Ibrahim, Tawaq Azeez and Bisoye Ajayi were apprehended.

"Recovered from them are: One cut to size single barrel gun, one locally made pistol and one battle axe. The arrested suspects have all confessed being members of the deadly Eiye cult group and that they were planning to launch an attack on a rival cult group within Ijebu-Ode before they were arrested", Oyeyemi said.

Te Commissioner of Police ordered a serious manhunt for the rest members of the group with the view to bring them to justice.