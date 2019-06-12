Ike Ekweremadu Says ‘It’s embarrassing to elect thug who stole mace as New Deputy Senate President’

Former Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has fumed at the emergence of Ovie Omo-Agege as his successor.

Ekweremadu, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who represents Enugu West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said it is “embarrassing” for the Senate to have elected Omo-Agege, who “led” thugs to steal the mace.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, he insisted that his decision to re-contest the seat was not to win or lose, but to make a statement.

Ekweremadu polled 37 votes to Omo-Agege’s 68 votes.

“I believe there must be a referendum,” Ekweremadu said.

Omo-Agege allegedly led thugs to invade the Senate chamber in April 2018 and forcefully removed the mace.

A National Assembly joint ad hoc committee in July 2018, recommended the suspension Omo-Agege for 180 legislative days, over the theft of the Senate mace.