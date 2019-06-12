TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Ike Ekweremadu Says ‘It’s embarrassing to elect thug who stole mace as New Deputy Senate President’

By The Nigerian Voice
Former Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has fumed at the emergence of Ovie Omo-Agege as his successor.

Ekweremadu, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who represents Enugu West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said it is “embarrassing” for the Senate to have elected Omo-Agege, who “led” thugs to steal the mace.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, he insisted that his decision to re-contest the seat was not to win or lose, but to make a statement.

Ekweremadu polled 37 votes to Omo-Agege’s 68 votes.

“I believe there must be a referendum,” Ekweremadu said.

Omo-Agege allegedly led thugs to invade the Senate chamber in April 2018 and forcefully removed the mace.

A National Assembly joint ad hoc committee in July 2018, recommended the suspension Omo-Agege for 180 legislative days, over the theft of the Senate mace.


