How To Celebrate My Birthday On June 12th – Tb Joshua

Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua turns 56 on Wednesday June 12th 2019 – but the respected cleric has an unusual message for those who wish to celebrate the occasion.

"If you really love your pastor, you should dedicate June 12th to take your time to meet the sick ones, to have friends who have been bedridden for many years,” Joshua told the teeming multi-national congregants at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).

“Many of them have been abandoned for years,” he extolled his listeners in a sermon subsequently uploaded to YouTube. “Be their family. Give them your number and have theirs... Introduce your children to this good habit. That is a divine legacy – so that they can continue when you are no longer living.”

“There is no gathering; there is no coming together to cut a cake,” he emphasised. "On June 12th, rededicate yourself to the acts of giving. The giving we are talking about should not be selective. When you are doing that, your destiny will be reshaped.”

Joshua then spoke on the paramount virtues of love. “The love you give away is the only love you keep,”he counselled. “You are a human being not because you have ability to think but because you have ability to love.”

The cleric’s assertion regarding his birthday comes on the heels of his refusal to collect an offering at an event in UK attended by over 15,000 people, rather insisting that attendees give the offering to their “neighbours in need”.

Joshua was born 56 years ago in a humble, poverty-stricken home in Arigidi-Akoko in Ondo State, Nigeria but has risen to be counted as one of Africa’s most influential individuals and his church the foremost destination for religious tourism in West Africa.

SOURCE: YouTube -

Ihechukwu Njoku is a Nigerian journalist based in Lagos.