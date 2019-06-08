Security Operatives Surround AIT Premises

Heavily armed security men of the Nigeria Police Force and the State Security Service have surrounded the premises of the African Independent Television, AIT.

This was after the station came back on air late Friday.

This was disclosed by the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communications, Tony Akiotu.

Akiolu addressed newsmen shortly after AIT commenced operation, claiming that security forces gathered around the station’s premises.

He decried the development, adding that the action of the NPF and the SSS was an ‘unwarranted threat’ on the broadcast station.

He said that “by 12.30 a.m. Saturday morning, the premises was surrounded, adding that the “heavily fortified security operatives were carrying out surveillance on the premises.”

He said this was “unusual” and the motive “unclear” but the sation will not be deterred as “the station is still transmitting signals on its national and global beam.”