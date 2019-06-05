Operation Puff Adder Harvest: IGP Intelligence Response Team Bursts Illegal Arms Dealers

AK47 Rifles, Pistols and ammunition Recovered

OPERATION PUFF ADDER, a brain child of IGP Adamu Mohammed against violent criminal elements in Nigeria is continuing to yield positive dividends. Illegal Arms Dealers Smuggling Thousands Of Rifles and Ammunition into Nigeria From Libya and Burkina Faso through Benin Republic and Niger Republic have been successfully smashed by IRT. The operation yielded 6000 Rounds Of Ak47 Ammunition and Several Ak47 Rifles and Pistols. The arrested Suspects confessed to Importing and Selling Rifles and ammunition to Kidnappers, Armed Robbers and Other Criminals in Nigeria.

Further in the harvest is the arrest of 38 Kidnappers and Armed Robbers by IGP-IRT and IGP-STS. All arrested suspects have been Paraded before the Press by the Force Relations Officer FPRO in Abuja.