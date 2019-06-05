CCD lauds Kogi for passing Disability Bill into law

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has praised the Kogi State Government on the passage of the Disability Bill into law in the state.

The Executive Director of CCD, Mr David Anyaele applauded the state Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello and members of the 6th Kogi State House of Assembly for the feat.

Anyaele in a press statement made available to The Nigerian Voice said the signing of the Disability Bill into law by Kogi State government has placed Kogi State in the Royal Hall of Disability friendly State in Nigeria.

"We commend your efforts and commitment of ensuring that no one is abused by reason of Disability", he said.

CCD called for total implementation of the #DisabilityActNG #DisabilityActNGR in Kogi State to ensure the attainment of the objectives of the law and improved PWDs participation in democratic governance in the State.

He added "We wish to state CCDs' readiness to support the State government and PWDs in particular for the full implementation of the law."