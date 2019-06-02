Controversial COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Ministers At Sunday Service, Ignores sex scandal Allegations

Many expected Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo to address the sex scandal issued against him during the week, while preaching at the COZA service today but he smartly ignored it.

Instead the COZA Church service went on in its normal routine even as Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo shared photos of himself and his wife on his Instagram page to prove that they are unperturbed by the accusations.

He further shared more photos of himself ministering in the different services all through the week with captions like, “Yesterday was another level of Grace!” “What an amazing Presence and Anointing at the COZA REFRESH yesterday. My wife and I were downloading in the Holy Ghost. Tonight will be greater. Pray you will be there.”

And the likes of gospel singers, Tim Godfrey and Sammy Okposo commenting in support.

You will recall that singer Timi Dakolo had on Thursday revealed that the COZA pastor has been sleeping around with members of his congregation.

Timi Dakolo further revealed that the COZA pastor and some elders in the church were covering the action of the pastor to the point of even paying to silence some victims.

The development has elicited several reactions from Nigerians who took to Twitter to berate the pastor for his alleged indiscipline.