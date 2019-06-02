Zulum Commissions Bama General Hospital, Inspects Bama Technical College, Science & Technology

Governor Banagana Umara Zulum of Borno State in his first official engagement outside the state capital, Maiduguri city, spent the night in Bama town of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State where he visited Umar lbn lbrahim College of Science and directed that academic session must commence this year in the school.

The governor, after consultations with some politicians in Bama town Sunday morning, inspected the ravaged Borno State Hotel, 20 housing units, Umar lbn lbrahim College of Education, Science and Technology Bama, Technical College Bama and the Government Girls Secondary School Bama where he inspected the structures destroyed during the boko haram insurgency.

Prof. Babagana said government will use indigenous contractors who submitted reasonable quotations to effect renovations on all the damaged schools and other structures destroyed during the insurgency in Bama town and Bama local government area.

The dilapidated Bama General Hospital which was hitherto hosting IDPs was completely renovated by Borno State Government in conjunction with PCNI under the supervision of the former Governor kashim Shhettima was commissioned today Sunday by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum who was received and conducted round by Dr Salish kwaya Bura, the former State Commissioner of Health.

The governor was visibly happy with the work and said the hospital must be functional and directed the PMO to submit all his requirements for the hospital to meet the modern day health facility and also to provide free maternal services to women.