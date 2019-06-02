11-year-old boy die in collapsed building in Osogbo

Tragedy struck at Kegbe compound, Kajola street in Osogbo, Osun State at the weekend as an old house built with mud collapsed on 11-year-old boy and sent him to early grave.

The Nigerian Voice learnt that the boy, Jide was passing by when the house collapsed on him. He was rushed to a hospital at Oke-Baale but the medical personnel at the Oke-Baale said his case was beyond them.

The boy was then rushed to Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital but he died on the way to the hospital. He was taken back home and buried immediately according to Islamic rites.

The Chairman of Osogbo Local Government, Mr Musa Adegoke visited the scene and sympathized with the parents of the deceased.

He ordered the town planning department of the local government to mark the weak and dilapidated mud houses in the area for demolition immediately.