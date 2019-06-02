Sheikh Gumi Advises President Buhari:‘Release Dasuki, negotiate with El-Zakzaky’

Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, has called on the ‎Federal Government of Nigeria to release former Security Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) from prison.

The Islamic Scholar also called for the release of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Leader, Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

Sheikh Gumi made the plea while closing this year’s Tafsir Lecture at Sultan Bello Mosque Saturday in Bauchi State.

He said the government should obey court orders to set the two persons free from detention.

Sheikh Gumi also said there was no basis for their continued detention since they have been ordered by court to be set free.

He said the Federal government should also dialogue with Sheikh Zakzaky instead of keeping him in detention.

“Here in Nigeria, I will like the government to look into the case of Colonel Sambo Dasuki and release him with immediate effect so also the Leader of shiites, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

“They are not holding him ( Zakzaky) because he is Shi’ite. They should release and negotiate with him. Government should understand that it’s not right to disobey court orders.

“The government must lead by example by releasing them especially Colonel Sambo Dasuki,” he said.