Children's Day: 1000 Children To Attend Regina Daniels' Children's Carnival In Delta

Not less than 1000 children from different parts of Delta state are billed to attend Regina Daniels Children's Day carnival holding at government field Agbor, Ika south local government area on Monday 27th May, 2019.

The famous and young face of Nollywood, Regina Daniels as gathered is prepared to dazzle the children, not only with classy entertainment laden with varied spices but with gifts in various sizes and qualities.

The popular actress who has lots of stories to tell regarding her childhood experiences, especially her prominence in acting career as well as her stint in the box office as an adult, would be relating several visuals with reality.

The event is supported by the Delta State government, the billionaire philanthropist and Senator-Elect Delta North Senatorial District, Hon. Dr. Prince Ned Nwoko.

The Anioma Star Prince is a lover of children, in particular their education, which he has focused on in the past years with over four categories of scholarships with thousands of beneficiaries annually.

During the Children's Day event as gathered, the Star Prince would give out scholarships to majority of the children, including those from secondary and tertiary institutions who had been screened already to benefit from the 2019 scholarship scheme.

The Children's Day party is free to all children and parents from everywhere to come in and celebrate with Regina Daniels.