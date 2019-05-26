DELTA GOVERNOR’S ANNUAL ELDERS TOURNAMENT WALK: Event Now Open To All Deltans, As Registration Closes Monday Morning

The first ever Delta State Governor’s Annual Elders Tournament Walk, tagged: “Walk to Health” in Asaba as part of activities to herald the Inauguration Day of May 29 and give boost to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s continued desire at achieving a healthier, stronger Delta for all Deltans have been thrown open to all Deltans and registration will now close on Monday morning before the commencement of the walk.

A statement from the state Ministry of Information said that the exercise, which is a 10km walk is expected to begin at Abraka Junction, Asaba through Dennis Osadebe Way to Government House and is now open to all Deltans (male and female) within the ages of 55 and 70.

Accordingly, the lane from Dennis Osadebe Way and Nnebisi Road, leading to Government House from Abraka Junction, shall be closed to traffic during the time of the event from 6.00 am to 9.00 am.

Prizes to be won Include: Winner - Three Million Naira, First Runner Up: - Two Million Naira, Second Runner Up: - One Million Naira

Registration forms are available for interested participants at QBCIL (Fast Track office), 15 High Court Road, Asaba and at old Government House car park on Monday morning before the commencement of the exercise. All completed forms must be accompanied with proof of date of birth (Driver’s License, International Passport or Birth Certificate).

Participants are expected to converge at 5:30 am at Old Government House Car Park where buses will take all registered participants to the starting point of the walk at Abraka Junction, Asaba.

The walk will start by 6.00 am on Monday, May 27, 2019.

This Event is sponsored by FastTrack Delta and Supported by: Daily Independent Newspapers Ltd, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Dere Otubu, Awa Ibrahim, DESAA, Setraco, Lavant Primi Construction and Bube Dan Nig. Ltd, MasterCars Ltd, Sharpstone Company Ltd, Obakpor J.U. Construction company Ltd, Otunba Olusegun Fowora, Reginalo R & N.Nig Ltd, Zenith Bank PLC.