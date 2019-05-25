TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Owerri High Court Orders INEC Not To Issue Certificate Of Returns To Gov. Rochas Okorocha

By The Nigerian Voice
The dilema of the embattled Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha from going to the Senate took another dimension on Saturday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was ordered not to issue a Certificate of Return to him as a senator-elect for Imo West.

The order was made by a High Court sitting in Owerri.

The court, in a suit filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Imo West Hon Jones Onyeriri against the INEC, ordered that the status quo be maintained until the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The presiding judge, Justice E.F. Njemanze, adjourned the case till June 5 2019, for hearing.


