Femi Fani-Kayode slams Amaechi Over Buhari comment

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has descended really hard on outgoing Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi over the remarks the latter made about President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday during the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja.

Amaechi had thanked President Buhari for not converting him to Islam.

The controversial Minister and former Rivers State Governor also said, “Most of us are not happy that you (President Buhari) have moved from your autocratic nature to an extreme democrat that everything puts to test of the people, to the extent that the people now feel that the only way things can go on in this country is by the rule of law.

“We all know that the rule of law is the beginning and the end of this government. Talking about the financial impunity that we saw before, people were making money without having any productive capacity for that.”

But the equally controversial Fani-Kayode did not find Amaechi’s remarks amusing as he took to his twitter handle @realFFK to fire the outgoing minister.

His tweets read: “He does not need to convert you because you are already his useful idiot and accursed slave, because he already has you by the balls and because you have spent the last four years licking his rectum.

“If this does not convince u that this pot-bellied, frog-eyed creek Haramite is nothing but a two-bit slave that belongs in a mental institution then nothing will.”