Ex-CBN Director’s son kills daughter of retired AVM, six others

A Medical Doctor who has been identified as Femi Babatunde Oni, has reportedly killed seven persons, including the daughter of retired Air Vice Marshal J.A. Mbaka, Saratu Luga Mbaka, in an apparent road rage in Abuja, The Eagle Online is reporting.

According to information available, the incident happened in the early hours of May 18, 2019.

The Eagle Online was told that Oni, an in-law of the popular Igbinedion family of Edo State and son of a former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Sam Oni, drove out of a building along CBN/Sahad Stores road in Abuja that Saturday.

According to available information, the Medical Doctor had a female passenger with him in the car who was struggling for the steering with him.

In the process, he was said to have knocked down and killed three persons jogging along the road.

However, he did not stop. Sources said while Oni was being chased by the police, he hit the green taxi in which Mbaka was riding alongside others.

Three passengers in the taxi were reported to have died on the spot, while Mbaka and the driver were taken to the National Hospital in Abuja unconscious.

However, Mbaka, 34, passed on that same day, while the driver, according to information available to The Eagle Online, remained in coma in the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital as at press time.

The police were to later apprehend Oni, whose identity they refused to disclose. This has fuelled suspicion of a cover up. A family source told The Eagle Online that Oni, a graduate of the University of Ilorin, has prevailed on the police authorities not to prosecute him but offered to compensate the families of the deceased.

Mbaka’s father is said to be a retired Nigerian Air Force pilot. He is among those who survived his daughter.

Others are her children, mother, brothers and sisters.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, was not available for comment as at press time.