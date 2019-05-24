Hon. Victor Giadom Appointed Acting National Secretary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Hon. Victor Giadom as the Party’s acting National Secretary.

This was communicated to journalists Friday by APC National publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

It said the Giadon will hold the position “pending when Yobe State nominates a replacement for the former National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Governor-elect of Yobe State”.

Before the appointment, Hon. Giadom was the Party’s Deputy National Secretary.