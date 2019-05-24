TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | APC News

Hon. Victor Giadom Appointed Acting National Secretary

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Hon. Victor Giadom as the Party’s acting National Secretary.

This was communicated to journalists Friday by APC National publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

It said the Giadon will hold the position “pending when Yobe State nominates a replacement for the former National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Governor-elect of Yobe State”.

Before the appointment, Hon. Giadom was the Party’s Deputy National Secretary.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists