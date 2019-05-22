Red Alert: Police uncover plot to disrupt May 29 inauguration

The Ogun State Police Command says it has uncovered plot by some unscrupulous elements scheming to foment trouble across the state to disrupting the inauguration of the new administration billed for 29th May, 2019.

To nip this in the bud, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir Makama ordered 24 hourly surveillance patrols across the length and breadth of the State.

Speaking through the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police chief said the plot was aimed at heating up the polity in the state ahead of the inauguration.

He said "rallies, processions and assemblies in public places are being orchestrated by these enemies of peace seemingly to resolve chieftaincy and land-related matters rather than approaching the court to seek justice".

"In view of this, the Command has put in place a robust security arrangement aimed at checkmating such trouble makers and other criminally-minded persons, including miscreants and disgruntled elements", he told The Nigerian Voice.

"The special units of the Command namely SARS, PMF, STS, Anti kidnapping as well as DPOS and Area Commanders have been placed on red alert with specific instruction to closely monitor these misguided elements and respond swiftly to any distress calls and disturbance of public peace."

The CP advised members of public to put on hold for now any form of public procession, rally or carnival related to chieftaincy and land matters, for the purpose of peace, law and order.

He advised aggrieved individuals to seek alternative dispute resolution methods, or approach the law court for redress.

"In furtherance to this, persons or group intending to hold public assemblies and rallies other than as stated above are advised to contact the office of the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, for necessary approval and security."

The CP said he would not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody or group who attempts to disrupt the peace of the State no matter how highly placed such person may be, insisting that the law is no respecter of anybody.