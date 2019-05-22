Okada riders Reject N200 ticket fee introduced by state government to boost IGR

The commercial motorcycle operators in Osun State, popular known as Okada men caused traffic gridlock in Osogbo today as they staged a protest to reject N200 ticket fee introduced by the state government.

The protesters lamented that there was economic hardship in the state and that the new ticket fee is too much for them to bear.

They urged the state government to scrap the ticket fee. They also tasked the state government to address the rising challenge of insecurity that is exposing them to danger on a as they do their work.

The okada riders caused serious traffic jam at the popular Olaiya junction while the protest lasted as they demanded that the state government must stop the collection of the ticket fee from them.

The Okada rider said the state government fee is in addition to the N50 that they also pay on a daily basis to Okada Riders Association.