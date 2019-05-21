Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) Advocates eternal bliss beyond Ramadhan

The Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) has advised Muslims to pursue endless bliss which is paradise, during and after Ramadhan.

The Chief Lecturer,Academy of Islamic Propagation (ACADIP), Mallam Yusuf Adepoju who was guest lecturer at IMA 1440/2019 Ramadan lecture described Ramadan fast as one of the good deeds that could lead Muslims to eternal bliss.

Adepoju stressed that if human beings knew what their Creator has in store for them, they would always strive to worship and do His wishes.

President/Founder, Islamic Mission for Africa, His Excellency Judge Bola Ajibola (2nd R), receiving the guest lecturer, Mallam Yusuf Adepoju.With them are Executive Secretary, Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria, Prof Daud Noibi (2nd L) and Custodian of Yaa Salaam Central Mosque, Alhaji Moshood Ola-Yusuf

He said " the smallest abode in paradise is more than ten times of this world and that the bliss in paradise is beyond comprehension".

Adepoju observed that by 2119,that is another one hundred years, human beings now would have realized how worthless their houses, clothes and wealth would be in their own graves.

Mallam Yusuf Adepoju delivering his lecture

Some of the dignitaries present at the programme are President/Founder,Islamic Mission for Africa(IMA), His Excellency Judge Bola Ajibola,Executuve Secretary,Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria, Prof Dawud Noibi,Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu, Chief Imam of IMA, Sheikh Hamid Olanrewaju and Chairman, Ogun State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Tunji Kalejaiye.