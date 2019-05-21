Delta CP Admonishes Newly Promoted Officers To Work Harder

Delta state Commissoner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, has chargd newly promoted offifers inducted into the officers mess to show proof of responsibility by working harder.

The police boss while congratulating the inductees seized the opportunity to thank Inspector General of Police for promoting such large number of officers in his Command.

He advised the officers to work harder to show proof of responsibility bestowed upon them by the new rank.

The induction which took place Friday 17 May 2019, was colorful as the newly inductees were briefed on the rules of the Mess.

Adeleke thanked all the guests who made out time, from of their busy schedule to grace the occasion.