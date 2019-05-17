Secretary-General Reiterates Support To The LGBTI Community

17 May 2018: The Secretary-General says securing equal rights and fair treatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people is essential to achieving the sustainable development goals.

In her message for International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOTB), being observed across the world today, Patricia Scotland said:

“The theme for the 2019 IDAHOTB is justice and protection for all. The theme echoes the call to leave no one behind which is central to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Marginalised and vulnerable groups, such as the LGBTI community, persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and religious minorities, are disproportionately impacted by discrimination.

“Our approach has been to work with national level institutions such as parliaments, national human rights institutions, human rights defenders, civil society organizations, and faith leaders by harnessing their capabilities to advocate for and champion LGBTI equality and inclusion and progress the national dialogue.

“Our collective aspiration on IDAHOTB 2019 must be to continue to promote the values of the Commonwealth Charter; to advocate for adherence to international human rights standards and obligations; and to work to ensure justice and protection for all persons, so that the sustainable development goals become a reality and nobody is left behind.”