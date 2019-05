Has it become a bet?

Teens now take their lives?

One was

Because he failed JAMB.

Discourage suicide

In your neighborhood.

Teens don't

Know what they do.

Discourage teens

Taking their lives

In your neighborhood.

If quiet is kept on this

It drives home

As everyday occurrence.

Some will

Make mouth with it,

and take their lives.

Discourage this anomaly.

School cultism

Came this way

And has

Become a culture

Of a sort.

*Odimegwu Onwumere*

May 15 2019.