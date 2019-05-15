Former Presidential Amnesty Boss, Kingsley Kuku, Debunks Deportation Story

Says It Is The Handiwork Of Blackmailers

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Kingsley Kuku has

debunked reports that he was arrested in the United States of America, US.

Kuku, who also served as Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme described the report as the figment of the imagination of both those that originated it.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Yemi Akintomide, the former Presidential aide advised friends, well wishers, business and political associates to ignore both the story and those peddling it.

According to the statement: “In the last forty eight hours, the social media has been awash with an evil story of the arrest of Dr. Kingsley Kuku.

“It was orchestrated by a blogger whose main stock in trade is blackmail and extortion of politicians and top public servants. His platform is not credible and therefore does not require us wasting time on him.

“As a matter of fact, there are so many such bloggers in the social media space who daily, churn out fake and unsubstantiated stories. We urge the public to disregard the story as it is completely false.

“We are using this medium to advise all those who wish to indulge in this brand of irresponsible journalism to desist from it. Those who wish to practice journalism should do so in line with ethical standards.

“This descent into outright falsehood with the intention to blackmail and extort is not only ridiculous but very pedestrian. We shall not hesitate to take legal action against such persons and their platforms, if only to make them comply with minimum standards prescribed by law and the journalism profession.

“It would be recalled that Dr. Kingsley Kuku served Nigeria meritoriously as SAPND/Chairman of PAP for four years. Kuku and his competent team complemented our security infrastructure significantly in the Niger Delta and helped to raise Nigeria’s revenue base as well as saved the world trillions of dollars.

“He deserves commendation, not blackmail or political persecution. Once again, we urge all our friends at home and in the Diaspora to disregard the news of Kuku’s arrest, because it is not true but rather a political hatchet man’s job.”