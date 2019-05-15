Resugrence Of Heavy Refuse Dump In Aba And Its Enviros

FENRAD PETITIONS ASEPA DECRIED THE ENVIRONMENTAL AND HEALTH EFECTS ON THE RESIDENTS OF THESE AREAS, DECLARING ABA A DIRTY CITY

An Environmental Right Organization based in Aba, Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD) has described Aba,the commercial nerve city of Abia State as one the dirty city across the country.

In statement was signed by its Executive Director comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor after the spot assessment visit and Road Walk in the major street in Aba . The organization decried the level of refuse dump littered in the major street in Aba and its Enviros. On the spot visit heavy refuse dump was seen at Ngwa Road,, Asa Road, ogbor hill, and Port-Harcourt Road and other street like Jubilee and hospital road where satchet water has blocked the drainage system, whereby creating a serious health hazard and the environment oozing with odor from the gutters.

In most of the waste disposal point visited. There was no refuse disposal Equipment where refuse can be dump, refuse are drop along the Road, thereby creating Health hazard and blocking the free flow of traffic most times cause Road mishap, place like Ngwa Road and Port Harcourt and along Asa Road. Traders were found trading in the front of heavy refuse dump thereby creating a serious environmental and Health Hazard

FENRAD wonder why Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) will use the Major Street of Aba Like Azikiwe by Asa as a Refuse Collection Point which create Traffic Gridlock in this Area

The organization decried the high level of Double taxation collected by Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) from the citizens, still we have heavy refuse dump littered across major streets in Aba,citing the agency as one which has failed woefully in its responsibility, most of the refuse dump will last for months before it will evacuated.

Due to the inadequate access to safe water and sanitation, there is a high incidence of communicable diseases that reduce vitality and economic productivity in the state. Inadequate water and sanitation thus both a cause and consequences of poverty and reduction in Economic activity

The organization urged the Abia state Government to step up its efforts in refuse Evacuation and management, provision of refuse Disposal Equipment and calls for Environmental Education and Awareness to senitize Abians, especially resident of Aba on Refuse Management and sanitation.

The organization as Environmental Rights organization threatened Legal Suit against ASEPA if the Refuse dumps littered across Major Street in Aba are not evacuated within one week, because their inability to evacuated this refuse constitute a breach of the environmental Rights of the citizenry, whom they have enter into social contract through the payment of Environmental levies

Foundation for Environmental Rights, advocacy and Development (FENRAD), is an organization based in Aba, Abia state that seeks the advancement of proper environmental protection, the enthronement of healthy community levels, and the support of peace, justice, development and good governance. Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD) was incorporated into Corporate Affairs Commission under the Trusteeship Act of non-political, non-religious and non-profit making organization in November 2011, although it has been working and participating in awareness activities and campaigns since September 2003 on Environmental issues and sustainable Development across the country.

SIGNED BY

Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor

Executive Director

Foundation For Environmental Rights,Advocacy & Development(FENRAD) Head Office;

Plot 101 Jubilee Road,By mosque Street, 2nd Floor,Front ,Aba,Abia State.

Tel;08033383708,09097719926,08115405404

Email;[email protected] , [email protected] . www.fenradnigeria.com , www.fenradorg .ng

Skype; comrade Nelson Nwafor.

Fenradnigeria.