Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL says no going back on manhunt for Nwoko's killers

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has stated that it will not relent in the ongoing haunt for the killers of late Pro Biafran Prophet Anthony Nwoko. BNYL was responding to a recent statement from the indicted Chief Security of IPOB, Enugu chapter Victor Egede denying involvement of the killing. According to an online report, Egede said he never knew late Nwoko until his death. Reacting, the Acting Leader of BNYL and Head of Operations, BBS TV Ebuta Victor Takon said his group will not go back to its word in haunting down the killers. Takon said he relied on the investigation of the group made public by the BNYL Leader, Princewill C Richard who is on few weeks trip. He said he has assumed leadership of the BNYL pending the return of their leader.

He refuted claims by Ikom Gist, an online media and other local reports that the Pro Biafrans were at war with each other, he said "I don't care how they view it, I know this is what the enemies want to hear. They have succeeded in sponsoring some Pro Biafrans against their colleagues, but will fail" . He said the report circulating online that the group was haunting IPOB members was false.

"We are not after the innocent but from intelligence information availed to us, we are working to track the killers, they were six in numbers and all with matchets".