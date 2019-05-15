Kano Kingmakers Drag Gov. Ganduje To Court As 7 SANs And Over 20 Lawyers Receive Briefing

The kingmakers of Kano Emirate have dragged Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to a state High Court challenging his decision to create four rival emirates in the state.

Ganduje, had created four additional emirates with First Class emirs in the state, a move that was alleged to have been carried out to whittle down the influence of Emir Sanusi.

The four kingmakers of Kano have also hired seven Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs and 17 other lawyers against the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and others.

The kingmakers are Madakin Kano, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, Sarki Ibrahim; Sarkin Dawaki Maituta, Bello Abubakar and; Sarkin Bai, Mukhtar Adnan.

The senior lawyers they hired are Lateef Fagbemi, AB Mahmoud, Adeniyi Akintola, Paul Usoro, Suraj Sa’eda, Hakeem Afolabi and Nassir Dangiri.

Other lawyers are a former commissioner for Justice of Kano State Maliki Kuliya, Nureini Jimoh, Nasiru Aliyu, Muritala Abdulrasheed, Aminu Gadanya, Ismail Abdulaziz and Sagir Gezawa.

The rest are Rashidi Isamotu, Oseni Sefiullahi, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Haruna Zakariyya, Auwal Dabo, Badamasi Suleiman, O.O Samuel, Fariha Sani Abdullahi, Yahaya Abdulrahseed and Amira Hamisu.

The kingmakers filed the suit on Tuesday at the state High Court against the Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Kano State House of Assembly, the Governor of Kano State, the Attorney General of Kano State and the four emirs appointed by the governor.

According to one of the reliefs they sought, the kingmakers said giving effect to the purported law has distorted history, especially as it regards to the positions they are holding in the emirate.

The top emirate council members further said their position is a heritage in trust for their respective clans of Jobawa, Sullubawa, Yolawa and Dambazawa.

Mr Ganduje on May 8 had created four additional emirates with first class emirs in the state, a move feelers said was aimed at whittle down the influence of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

On Friday, a Kano High Court sitting at Ungogo ordered the governor to maintain the status quo and take no further action regarding the presentation of letters of appointment and staffs of office to the new emirs.

But the governor, between Saturday and Sunday, presented appointment letters and staffs of office to the new emirs, saying he was unaware of the court order.

The new emirs are Aminu Ado-Bayero, Bichi; Tafida Ila, Rano; Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Gaya and; Ibrahim Abubakar ll, Karaye.