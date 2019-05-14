United States Embassy Explains Why It Stopped "Drop Box"

The United States of America Embassy in Nigeria has explained why it stopped the “DropBox” renewal process for its visa.

The process was stopped on Tuesday (today) as applicants attempted to use the process.

A statement by the Embassy after an enquiry said the stoppage was part of the process of reinventing the wheel continually by the US in its visa application process.

It said: Mission Nigeria’s processing procedures are regularly reviewed in order to assess our ability to quickly, efficiently, and securely process visa applications.

“The U.S. Mission is taking this step to provide more efficient customer service and promote legitimate travel, and will continue to facilitate applications of established travelers to the best of its ability.”

In the statement titled: “Indefinite Suspension of ‘Dropbox’ Process for Renewals,” the Embassy said the new method becomes effective by close of work on Tuesday (today).

It said: “Visa applications will no longer be accepted by DHL in Nigeria. Those who have already submitted their passports via “Dropbox” to DHL for processing either at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, or the Consulate General in Lagos, will not be impacted by this change.

“All applicants in Nigeria seeking a nonimmigrant visa to the United States must apply online, and will be required to appear in-person at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or U.S. Consulate General in Lagos to submit their application for review. Applicants must appear at the location they specified when applying for the visa renewal.

“Processing of diplomatic and official (A, G, and NATO class) visa applications will continue unchanged.”