Citizen Journalist Investigating Female Detainees’ Molestation In Police Stations Cries Out After Escaping Assassination Attempt On His Life

A citizen journalist, Ajibade Adekunle who has been going undercover to reveal the mystery surrounding the abuse and molestation of female detainees in police stations across Nigeria has cried out over a failed attempt to terminate his life.

Adekunle who has since gone into hiding said that he narrowly escaped being killed by some men who descended on him after he left Church but lost his bag containing his laptop and other documents to his attackers. “As I left the Church penultimate Sunday, four men dressed in suit approached me. Initially, I thought they were also visitors who came for the anniversary program of my Church, but I later discovered that they were not when they ask if I was Ajibade Adekunle and also a Citizen journalist.

One of them, the tall one, fair in complexion showed me a gun concealed in his black suit and ask me to cooperate and I said I would cooperate. Just when I was about to be led away, some church members accosted me and before I could talk, one of them grabbed my bag and I equally shouted for help and took to my heel.”

According to him, they equally ran towards a white Toyota Avensis car they came with. He added that his bag they took away contained his laptop, spy digital pen camera and other documents pertaining to his investigations. While calling on the Inspector General of Police, Director of DSS and international community to come to his aid; Adekunle said that he has been in hiding since the failed attempt on his life.