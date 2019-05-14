Cultists On Rampage In Asaba, Delta Capital

The Delta state government and the police are currently battling fruitlessly to restore normalcy to Asaba, the capital of the state as cultists have overrun it with their nefarious activities.

No day passes by without the news of death either perpetratated by one cult group or the other thereby wasting lives of human beings like that of chicken.

In the last few weeks, it has been from one rival cult to the other which has sent over 10 different cult members to their early graves.

Within last week alone, four cult members have been gunned down at separate points in the state capital over supremacy.

These ruthless boys of the underworld carry out their activities in brood daylight, causing fear, panic and sometimes in the night leading to sleeplessness.

Some of the killings done in recent times are perpetratated in Okwe, Cable-point, Umuagu and Akpu junction where residents, traders, commuters and other road users were sent scampering for safety.

In all of these havocs caused, the governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the Chief Security Officer of the state and the police who are law enforcement agents of govermen are helpless.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, in his effort to nib violence crimes in the bud have held various meetings with stakeholders, especially, the volunteer anti-cult groups, vigilante groups, strengthened the conventional stop and search, create tactical operation point and aggressive patrol, all these the police said have yielded positive results.

"The CP has warned that there is no safe haven for criminals in the State, it is either they quit crime or relocate from the State, while assuring members of the public of his commitment to their safety and security at all times".

In a press release Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya and made available to The Nigerian Voice, he disclosed that "On the 7/5/2019, a shooting incident was reported at Cable area of Asaba as a result of the face-off between two rival cult groups; the Aiye confraternity and Vikings.

"The Police patrol team on arrival at the scene found a young man already shot on the right eye lying in a pool of his own blood, he was quickly convened to Federal Medical Centre Asaba for medical attention but died while receiving treatment on 8/5/2019.

"Also, on same date, a corpse was found on the ground with knife stab on the left rib, some metres away from scene of earlier shooting and has been deposited at FMC, Mortuary. The deceased was later identified as Chijine Chigbata male, 54yrs old, a security guard with a private firm in Asaba.

"On 8/5/2019, the continued face-off between the two rival cults, claimed two more lives of suspected cult members. The victims, one Jude Nwakama male and Okwudili Ozah male aged 26yrs were attacked with battle axe and knife at different locations in Akuofu and Oduke area of Asaba".

Meanwhile, one Samuel Okwuonyekwu male, a confessed member of Aiye confraternity and two others have been arrested by SARS Operatives in connection with the crises as one locally made double barrel short gun was recovered from one of the arrested suspects, the release said.

It added that investigation is still on-going to crackdown on other fleeing suspects. While patrol and surveillance have been intensified within the metro to forestall further attacks.