Enrolment commences as SMC announces MSc in Fim Production

The prospects of the New Nolywood would be the buzz Tuesday, May 14 as the School of Media and Communication, Pan Atlantic University announces commencement of enrolment for its MSc Film Production course. The course will start in September 2019.

Dean of the SMC Dr Ikechukwu Obiaya stated that “The MSc in Film Production draws from the deep interest of the School in film, epitomised by its successful running of the Nollywood Studies Centre for a decade now and its rich repertoire of movie archives and training activities.”

SMC says the course will cover four key knowledge areas. These are Scripting and Directing for the Screen; Cinematography; Editing for the Screen and Sound Design for the Screen.

They would provide specialisation options in seven major film production areas of the short film, documentary; interview and feature film. Others are serial drama, commercial filmlet and the music video.

The full-time programme will cover two semesters while there is a part-time option. Players in Nollywood would join the dean at the briefing to underline industry support.