Delta NUJ Receives Founding Father's Blessings

... As Macaulay Affirms 'Union Is Our Pride'

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, received the founding father's blessings when the chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu led members of his Executive, including the National Vice President, Zone F and other leaders of the Union to the Asaba residence of the pioneer Chairman of NUJ Delta State Council and former Secretary to State Government, Comrade Chief Ovouzuorie Macaulay.

The NUJ received the blessings of former SSG Sunday, as he was pleased to host the Union he led as pioneer Chairman in the State, blessed the NUJ while assuring his active fatherly role going forward.

The highly cerebral former Union leader and astute politician, disclosed the need to bring back the lost glory of the NUJ.

He affirmed that NUJ as the umbrella body of all practicing journalists should be the pride of all; adding that all hands must be on deck to making it a biting dog not just a watching dog.

The simple but firm veteran journalist appreciated the effort made by the current leadership of the NUJ and its elders to meet with him and iron out any gray areas in their relationship.

According to him, "I have nothing against the Union I have led as pioneer Chairman. Even though I did only a term and moved up to Chair NLC in the State, my achievements for the Union are still glaring for all to see.

Let's move on and make NUJ to work again. I am a blessed man rising through the Union activities, and there is no reason why NUJ should not be blessed to remain relevant and formidable in the scheme of things.

Going forward, we must defend our NUJ constitution. Nobody puts dignity in you, it is you that should create dignity for yourself", Macaulay advised.

Earlier, the National Vice President of NUJ Zone F, Comrade Akpati Ogude had eulogized the former NUJ leader for his sterling leadership qualities both in the Labour movement and politics.

Ogude had presented the mission for the visit to Chief Macaulay, seeking his forgiveness for any wrongs the younger Union leaders had done him and for him to forthwith, join hands to move the Union forward as a founding father.

The immediate past Chairman of the Council, Comrade Norbert Chiazor also eulogized the former SSG, stating that he remains the supreme authority and life leader of NUJ in Delta.

Chiazor affirmed that the present achievements recorded by the Union in the areas of acquiring land for the Press Centre, starting the foundation, donation of a bus and a corolla car to the Union and others too numerous to mention were all the efforts of Comrade Ovouzuorie Macaulay.

Comrade Chiazor in his usual eloquence, appealed to the foremost leader not to abandon his root, but to continually have it in his memoir that the success story of NUJ cannot be told without the mention of Comrade Ovouzuorie Macaulay.

In addition to all the submissions, the highly elated State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu thanked the pioneer leader for his blessings and promise to partner the Union going forward.

He assured him that henceforth, he would see a new NUJ that would pride in performance and maximum use of the counsel of the elders, which Macaulay is key.

It was indeed a moment of conviviality and sublime reunion as another former Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Osita Biose prayed for Comrade Ovouzuorie Macaulay who was flanked by his friends and associates who are also of the media constituency.