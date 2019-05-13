ISIL Takes Credit For Killing 11 Nigerian Soldiers

By The Nigerian Voice

ISIL has claimed killing of 11 Nigerian soldiers in an attack on the northeastern town of Gajiganna, Borno.

Al-Jazeera reports that the group made the claim at the weekend through its news agency, AMAQ.

ISIL published pictures of burned barracks and dead bodies it claimed belonged to the soldiers.

The fighters fled after the military called in air force support and reinforcements from a battalion in a neighbouring town.

There have been renewed attacks on troops since the start of 2019.