Ebonyi keys into Open Government Partnership initiative.

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has reiterated his administration's commitment to Transparency and Accountability in Governance.

The Governor made this known during the inauguration of the 32 member Steering Committee of the Open Government Partnership and the Launch of the OGP Action Plan for 2018 – 2020.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Deputy Governor Barrister Eric Kelechi Igwe who represented the Governor reiterated Government’s Commitment to the Open Government Partnership Programme and assured that the State Government would support the Steering Committee to actualise the State OGP Action Plan.

He said that Government had always partnered with Anti-corruption Agencies as it had nothing to hide and would always adopt programmes that will give value for money in terms of utilisation of scarce resources to develop the state.

He described the OGP programme as a Unique Programme that involved the Civil Society and Government and was confident that the partnership will be sustained for the good of Ebonyi people.

In her opening remarks the Focal Person of OGP and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Ebonyi State. Mrs Ugo Nnachi thanked Ebonyi State Government for joining the OGP Global family especially at this time when the entire world was talking about Transparency, Accountability and good Governance.

She explained that Ebonyi State had adopted three (3) thematic areas of Fiscal transparency, Access to Information and citizens engagement which is broken down into Seven (7) Commitments that were identified through co-creation between Government and Civil Society.

She believes that the implementation of the Action Plan by the line Ministries, Development Agencies and Civil Society will enhance quality service delivery for the people.

Speaking on behalf of the Development Partners present, the Regional co-ordinator of DFID South East and South South Mrs Olachi Ronnie-Chucks assured the state of the readiness of her organisation to support implementation of the Action Plan.

Lending her voice, Mrs Ucheoma Eqwuata of PERL ARC said that her office will deepen her relationship with the State to achieve results.

In her own Remarks, the representative of the OGP National Secretariat Mrs Chidimma Ilechukwu Thank-God commended Ebonyi State Government for such a quick buy-in of the OGP Initiative and Commended the Governor of Ebonyi State for his Openness in doing Government business with the resultant impact on infrastructural Development of the State.

She advised the Steering Committee and the thematic groups to ensure implementation of the Action Plan as there will be monitoring and Evaluation of the Activities stating that the OGP National office will always be ready to assist in any way possible.

The Co-Chair of the steering committee Government side Barr Cletus Ofoke and Co-chair CSO’s Prof. Eugene Nweke represented by Mrs. Ugo Ndukwe Uduma presented the Overview of the Ebonyi State Action Plan.