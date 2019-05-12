An Open Letter to the Ijaw Nation, “Know Your Enemies”

For about a year, I have deliberately avoided issues pertaining to the Ijaw Nation. Not because I don’t understand my role as a stakeholder and a National Executive of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide; but simply because I wanted to give the enemies of the Ijaw Nation, more time to expose themselves. Though some of the traitors are still camouflaged like a chameleon in the forest, it has become imperative that some of us raise our voices and speak against the cancerous trend engulfing the Ijaw Nation.

What I call the “Pull Down To Rise” syndrome, is gradually eating into the day to day lives of our people. This disease with symptoms like envy, blackmail, fake news and propaganda; has become the main source of livelihood for well-respected Ijaws. The sooner we isolate this disease, purge those of us already infected and cart a new course for our Region, the quicker progress and development will knock on our doors.

The Ijaw Nation is blessed with abundance! We have all we need! Developed nations crave for little things we have and overlook; but yet, we still live in abject Anger, Hate and Poverty. Some may ask, “Where did we go wrong?” The answer to this question is clearly stated in Falz’s new song “Hypocrite”. HYPOCRICY is the new cash cow. Payoffs from blackmail, fuel the cars of our leaders; propaganda and lies, shape our thoughts and define our next move. How can we grow in such a land?

Nothing works in our land anymore. Everything we set out to do is either dead on arrival or factionalized. 28 years after; where is the Ijaw National Congress (INC)? 21 years after; what do we have left of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC)? Greed, Envy and Hate has enslaved our minds. We think we know the real enemy, while the real enemy is ‘ignorance’. You think we have leaders? WE DON’T! We have failed to understand that the so-called name “Ijaw leader” is now a tittle used to open volts and rip off the region.

The solution is simply Love and Unity. Let us ignore propaganda, shun lairs and support ourselves unconditionally. Support those given leadership positions and respect those you are mandated to lead. That’s the only way to build a strong formidable force. The days of the traitors are numbered. The lies and blackmail will all be exposed in due time. We are blessed with abundance. We have all it takes to blossom. Join the train and fight for what is right; it won’t be long now; victory is in sight.

Wabiye Idoniboyeobu is a Media Consultant in Port Harcourt, Rivers State