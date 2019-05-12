Southern Youth Leaders pass confidence vote on Presidential Amnesty Boss, ask President Buhari to disregard call for his removal. 

The Southern Youth Congress (SYC) rising from a meeting that has in attendance members of the forum comprising the Yoruba Youths Congress ( Youth wing of Afenifere) the Niger Delta youth Forum, and their counterparts from the southeastern part of the country, on Saturday met in Lagos to review the state of the nation. Prominent amongst its resolution was the commendation of the federal government's efforts at tackling the ongoing spate of kidnapping and violence in the country, as the Congress also unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Program, Professor Charles Dokubo.

The group while addressing the media after the congress through Comrade Olufemi Lawson and Atani John, said it took the decision to commend the amnesty boss for his restoration of the vision of the program, following what they described as attempts by some unpatriotic politicians and self serving contractors, who have gathered and made attempts at finishing the integrity of Professor Dokubo, a man whom the youth group described as "being very instrumental towards sustaining the stability of peace in the Niger delta and has reintroduced the culture of prudency and accountability, into the running of the Presidential amnesty program".

According to the group, the chairman of the PAP has lived above board and dilligebtly served the country as humanly possible in ensuring that those engaged to provide services for the program, justifies their mandate and every resources made available, are accounted for, a decision which has led to the campaign of calumny, being recently orchestrated against the amnesty boss.

The youth called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to pay attention or give heed to the mischief makers who are bent on stopping the good work that the PAP under Professor Charles Dokubo is doing.

"We wish to restate our beliefs in the integrity and commitment, that the Amnesty Program boss has brought to bear, since assumption of office. We are particularly happy to see that he been able to build on the past efforts of the program and has continued to target our Youth, thereby sustaining the peace and tranquility in the Niger delta and our country, by extension.

"For anyone to attempt to denigrate someone who have continued to give so much to this country, will amount to not celebrating and applauding excellence and hence we as a forum says no to attempts to blackmail Professor Dokubo and call well spirited Nigerians, to call the purveyors of the campaign of calumny to order"