Group, Delta Government Intensify Call Against Gender Based Violence

Delta state government in collaboration with an advocacy group known as the Sexual and Gender Violence Referral Team (DSGVRT) of the state has reiterated zero tolerance to gender based violence in the state.

The Alternative Chairman of the Team, Barr Bridget Anyafulu, stated this Thursday during a courtesy visit on the state Commissioner for Women Affairs in Asaba.

Anyafulu, noted that the continuous advocacy against gender violence would help to curb the menace in the society.

She therefore appealed to relevant Stakeholders to partner with the team in its Advocacy against gender based violence in order to reduce the perturbed issue to a barest minimum.

According to Anyafulu, "Gender- based violence is not only when an older man molests a young girl. It is also violence when a woman locks her husband up in the house ,for not giving her money for food”.

Responding, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs Omatsola Williams while commending the team for the Advocacy, noted that synergy is very vital in the fight against gender based violence in the state.

She decried the increase of sexual abuse in the state, adding that, some parents have failed in educating their children.

"In recent times, the crave for sexual attraucity has increased because parents have neglected their duty.

"And parents have even failed their children because when children are getting to maturity stage, they ought to be educating their children.

"They must be taught maturity', various advantages and disadvantages that is ahead of them.

''It is not a taboo for parents to talk to their children and ward constantly,'' she said.

Williams said that parents constantly educating their children and ward would go a long way in helping to reduce the crave for wealth.

She also emphasized that the unholy quest for materialism has increased the high level of gender based violence recorded in the State.

She however hoped that the synergy between stakeholders would help launch a good fight against such acts.

“Rates of sexual abuse is alarming, the idea of sleeping with underage for money rituals has led to total destruction of the society. We can only reduce violence if we have good tolerance, it is only then peace can be achieved” she stated

.