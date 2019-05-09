Fayemi urges labour leaders to work for overall interest of Ekiti people

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi. has advised Labour leaders in the state to go beyond union matters and work in the overall best interest of the people of the state.

Dr Fayemi, who promised to ensure a good relationship with labour movement in the state, said he was passionate about democracy within and outside labour union.

The Governor gave the advice, Wednesday while receiving the newly elected executive members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) led by their leaders Comrade Kolapo Olatunde and Comrade Sola Adigun respectively.

While urging the labour leaders to use their positions in the best interest of workers, the governor said he deliberately decided not to show interest in the choice of labour leaders in the state in order to enable workers choose the leaders they can truly trust.

“It’s your job to defend workers’ rights, but your job in my view should not stop at just exclusively workers defence because you are here in the overall interest of Ekiti State and of good governance that you would benefit out of, but that the larger majority of our people would also benefit from .

“ I believe all of us have a duty to continue to work to achieve better governance in the interest of our people while also conducting yourself in a manner that you don’t loose the confidence of your constituency because that is important in a quest for good governance and sustainable development in Ekiti state.

”There is always a temptation that every politician would want to poke nose in the business of who becomes what or the other in the labour movement, I chose not to be involved in that because I believe it is in your own best interest to decide who your leaders would be. At least whoever you choose will not face the immediate attack of being the government agent and would be free to conduct himself or herself in the best interest of the movement.

“For us, we are passionate about democracy within the union and democracy outside the union and we cannot have democracy without Democrats, so as democrats yourselves, I can only commend you who have emerged as the representatives of workers in the state, you should use your position responsibly, in the interest of the workers, I have no doubt in my mind knowing your track record that both of you would work in the overall best interest not just of NLC and TUC as labour centres, but also our people in Ekiti state as a whole.

“We want a state that is known for harmonious labour relations and that can only happen if we are also able to meet the demands that you placed before us and where we are not able to do so, to explain our situation transparent and honest a manner as you can see yourself, s there will be no notion of hanky-panky that government is involved in. for me it’s a pleasure and a privilege to work with you as the new leaders and my doors will be opened, you can always get in touch with me as leaders in addition to working with those who would be primarily responsible for labour relations.” Dr Fayemi stated.

Earlier, the Chairmen of NLC and TUC, Comrades Kolapo Olatunde and Sola Adigun had assured government of robust relationship and cooperation during their tenure adding that their major objectives was to ensure the welfare and development of Ekiti state in general.

The labour leaders jointly presented some documents containing their demands to the governor to look into and address appropriately.

Also at the event were the Head of Service, Mr Deji Ajayi, the Chief of Staff, Mr Biodun Omoleye and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Labour and Productivity, Comrade Oluyemi Esan.

Signed

Yinka Oyebode

Chief Press Secretary