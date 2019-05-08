Boko Haram Kill 4 Soldiers, 11 Civilians, Burnt Houses, Shops in Maiduguri

At least 11 persons have died including 4 soldiers and several houses and shops torched when armed Boko haram militants attacked and chased Military troops from their base at Molai Community, an outskirt of Maiduguri on Tuesday night. Sources and residents said.

The incident which started at about 6:30pm and lasted for hours has forced many residents at the outskirts of Lawanti Kura, NNPC Depot and Molai axis scampered for safety, as many fled into the main town for safety.

Molai is situated along the recently closed down Maiduguri-Damboa- Chibok- Biu Road and about 10km drive to Maiduguri city. Just last week, three suicide bombers wrecked havoc at a missionary hospital in Molai Village, living scores injured, while the suicide bombers died at the spot.

This latest attacks is coming barely four days when a group of insurgents invaded a military base in Magumeri which led to the killing of many soldiers including a Captain as well as some attackers.

According to a resident, Adamu Isa who lost his brother in the attack, said, "I was suprised to see soldiers running into the town from terrorists attacks, i have been hearing that when Boko Haram attack Military Formations, the soldiers abandon their duty post and flee, until this attack in Molai when i saw with my eyes soldiers taking to their heels with their ak47 rifles hanged at their back". Isa said.

The Nigerian Voice Correspondent who visited the scene on Wednesday morning gathered that the entire Molai Market square was set ablaze inuding shops, grinding machines sites, while six people and unspecified number of animals/livestock were roasted in the fire power of the insurgents.

An unconfirmed report also has it that the newly commissioned Power superstation that supplies electricity to the entire metropolis, Jere local government area and other communities was torched by the insurgents which led to the total blackout since Tuesday till the press time.

The terrorists stormed in millity style convoys and attacked Molai on the outskirts of Maiduguri at about 6:30pm, killing 11 persons and injuring dozen others.

According to a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force domiciled in Molai, Mohammed Abdul said the "Terrorists stormed in military style convoys with explosives and threw them into residential houses.

"We lost 11 persons in the attacks, 4 civilians in Molai and 7 others at check points including 4 soldiers.

"We dont know how many people are currently at hospital but many were wounded. We are still looking for our families now since last night, many are yet to reunite with their families." Abdul added.