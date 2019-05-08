Buhari Shuts Door On Oshiomole And Tinubu

The rebuff of Bola Tinubu and Adamu Oshiomole marks a significant milestone in the further widening of the divide and/or crack in the national APC between the Tinubu led group and the El Rufai led group. It is clear the El Rufai led group anticipate to play the major role in formulating the next face of the APC against 2023 presidential elections. El Rufai is expected to contest for president. This is while the Tinubu led group had already begun auguring for the same position.

“I belong to everyone and I belong to no one” were the words of President Muhammadu Buhari during his inaugural address following his victory against the then President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. As the Presidential elections of 2019 appears done with, it appears the President may have recoiled to his 2015 quote. This is according to information available to 247ureports.com which reveals that President Buhari has virtually shut out the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress [APC], Adamu Aliyu Oshiomole and chieftains of the APC.

It is on good authority that President Muhammadu Buhari following his election victory has become suddenly unavailable and/or accessible to the APC National chairman and other chieftains such as Bola Tinubu. President Buhari recent 10day visit to the United Kingdom depicted the symptoms of the unfolding drama. This is as Adamu Oshiomole boarded a flight alongside Bola Tinubu with a list of curriculum vitae belonging to APC chieftains.

Their intention was to meet with President Buhari in London to present the curriculum vitae and to discuss the formation of the new cabinet. Interestingly, associates of President Buhari according to information available to 247ureports.com denied Tinubu and Oshiomole access to the President. No reason was given to the two APC leaders. The two leaders were said to be in shocked and in disbelief. Both Tinubu and Oshiomole left London for Nigeria a day before President Buhari, devastated.

The rebuff of Bola Tinubu and Adamu Oshiomole marks a significant milestone in the further widening of the divide and/or crack in the national APC between the Tinubu led group and the El Rufai led group. It is clear the El Rufai led group anticipate to play the major role in formulating the next face of the APC against 2023 presidential elections. El Rufai is expected to contest for president. This is while the Tinubu led group had already begun auguring for the same position.

The divide in turn is expected to have impact in the make-up of the new Buhari cabinet. Our source indicates that the El Rufai led group have virtually cornered the President and have successfully blocked out the Tinubu group. The sudden silence from the Oshiomole camp is attributed to the cold shoulder received from the President.

247ureports.com placed repeated calls and sms to the media aide to Adamu Oshiomole but he declined response.

