Akinwunmi Ambode: A Postscript

In 2015 during the run up to the gubernatorial elections, the question on the lips of many Lagosians was Ambode who? The godfather of Lagos politics who also doubles as the unofficial ‘governor-general’ of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a penchant for propping up unknown persons to sit in the Round House office in Alausa. Some of Ambode’s detractors opined that he was from Ondo state and brought his JAMB form to prove it. Some others pointed to the rather controversial circumstances that led to his exit from the Lagos state civil service. Amidst the dust raised, the godfather ensured that he emerged victorious in the polls.

After the swearing in, he set out to work almost immediately in a bid to deliver on his campaign promises to the people.

By the end of 2016, he built 114 roads – built two roads in each of the 57 local government councils. To reduce the crime rate in the state fondly referred to as the centre of excellence, he lit up 365 streets to aid the police in their bid to tackle the scourge of criminal activities.

A few months after he came into office, he bought three helicopters, ten armoured tanks for aerial surveillance, fifteen armoured personnel carriers, two gun boats as well as a dozen of Isuzu trucks to ensure the better security of lives and properties across the state.

The Employment Trust Fund (ETF) was launched with 25 billion to help greatly boost the activities of the informal sector. This ignored sector which comprises of the likes of tailors, carpenters, hairdressers amongst other numerous artisans were given grants to support their businesses. These honest and hardworking people bear the brunt of bad governance and anti-people policies of successive governments and this fund which was spread over four years acted as a soothing balm to them.

During the yuletide periods, the government launched the Lagos Kebbi state (LAKE Rice) which saw the rice sell at greatly reduced prices across the three senatorial districts of the state. This helped the residents who were reeling from the ugly effects of the recession that affected the country.

He paid 11 billion in arrears to the Lagos pensioners. These senior citizens had battled for years to collect their entitlements.

He repositioned the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) by making them operate in four centres – Command and Control Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, Lasema control unit Cappa, Oshodi, Lasema response unit, Lekki and the Lasema response unit in Onipanu. This has helped many emergency cases of Lagosians get better tackled and the service delivery of the agency is second to none.

He established the Lagos State Consumer Response Agency (LASCOPA) in 2017 to help consumer complaints get better and speedily addressed.

He employed more than two thousand teachers into the primary education system to help improve the standard of public education in the state.

He established the Lagos State Employment Trust fund with a take off grant of 25 billion naira. The fund has since given out loans worth about 8 billion which has greatly empowered Lagosians and lifted many out of grinding poverty.

He launched the Lagos city marathon in 2016 which has placed Lagos on the world map.

He pioneered the Lagos code initiative which projects to teach one million residents to code by 2020.

He established three new maternal health centres and upgraded fourteen primary health care centres in addition to twenty mobile care units and twenty-six ambulances to greatly improve the healthcare service delivery in the state.

He cleared the various nuisances in Oshodi and made the place a highly desirable place to inhabit.

He built relief centres at Agbowa and Igando to take care of the needs of the internally displaced people in the state.

He established the office of Overseas Affairs and Investment to bring in Foreign Direct Investment into the state. This office did its bit to stem the tide of unemployment in the state.

He set aside fifty thousand acres of land for agricultural purposes to be used by farmers.

Despite his achievements, he still had some shortcomings.

He raised the land use charge by a great percentage which caused uproar among house owners. It came when the country was still battling with depression.

2016 was a year of frequent kidnappings which involved even that of a traditional ruler despite his battle for security.

There were forced evictions in Otodo Gbame where some residents drowned during the ugly process. The shanties were destroyed despite appeals by the State House of Assembly. Many became homeless overnight and their harrowing experience is better imagined.

Clean water still remains a huge challenge everywhere despite the presence of water everywhere. This has caused an increase in ailments like dysentery, diarrhea etc.

The Local Government elections failed to hold in 2016 despite his promises to have it held.

The traffic in the state is said to be among the worst in the globe. He failed to build a metro line which would have eased the traffic. Water transportation which has greatly improved is not an acceptable form of transportation by most residents.

His wife allegedly had an altercation with a Vicar which led to his forced eviction from his official residence. The governor did not make an official statement concerning this. His silence was rather insensitive.

His cleaner Lagos initiative which saw the handling of the state’s cleaning contract handed over to Vision Scape was a monumental disaster. The state is still riddled with filth and it put many Lawma officials out of job which only increased the unemployment rate in the state.

His vision for a model state fashioned after Dubai is incompatible with the presence of hooligans popularly known as area boys on the streets. He did nothing to rid the state of these undesirable elements who walk with the swagger of 19thcentury warlords. These urchins make life hellish for honest road transport workers who toil day and night to bring home the bacon for their families.

Tinubu was quoted to have said that Ambode was a great administrator but a poor party man whatever that means. All efforts by the former civil servant turned governor to return to the round house proved abortive even after he ran to President Muhammadu Buhari to help save his job. We recall that Fashola was nearly dropped in 2011 when he wanted to return for a second term.

Ambode made a gaffe when he mentioned that Jide Sanwo-Olu was admitted to a public institution for a mental health challenge. This unguarded statement alienated him from the people who saw it as petty and a breach of the confidentiality which the hospital was supposed to guarantee. The statement was seen as that of a drowning man trying to catch a straw.

He was able to bring Buhari to commission projects twice in his administration which sparks rumours that he is been penciled down for a ministerial appointment to compensate for his electoral loss. Will Buhari drop Fashola for Ambode?

