Role Of Women, Critical To National Development - Madumere

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has described role of women in the family as critical to national development, stressing the need for affirmative action on education and grooming of the girl child.

The Deputy Governor made the remark when he paid a condolence visit to a renowned business man philanthropist, Chief Tony Ezeani of Ukpor, Anambra State.

Madumere particularly emphasised on the natural role of women in nurturing younger ones, insisting that apart from child bearing, the most critical aspect of child development is bonding and nurturing. He said that the greater percentage of young people that succeeds in life with good behaviour is usually linked to their upbringing, which he said mostly rests on mothers.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere (3rd left), Catholic vicar, Sir & Mrs. Tony Ezeani and other members of Ezeani family shortly after a church service in Ukpor, Nnewi local government area of Anambra State.

He attributed the failure of most leaders to the influence of their greedy and over ambitious wives on them. He also remarked that nobody can wish away positive influences of women to successes achieved by notable leaders.

His words: "Women as mothers, wives or team players would always remain influential to critical decisions. We are all aware of the critical roles of wives in the failure of their husbands who occupy critical positions both in private and public sectors. We even have some of them who would insist that their husbands must convert public fund to family fund. We have had some mothers teach their children all manner of things, including usurping and going out of their way to steal. Good wives would always draw the ears of their husbands to always exercise restraints in their dealings with others, especially in public affairs. Examples abounds even among our past and present serving governors. We can also attest to good natured ones who would insist that both their husbands and children remain content and work hard to attain any height they wish in the society."

He therefore made a strong case for girl child, advising that they go through proper education and grooming to equip them to have the required knowledge of what is expected of them as mothers and leaders. He said that the consciousness of the destructive results of mismanagement of family and the effects of their negative influence on their husbands would make them always strike a balance between family affairs and public issues.

Commiserating with Chief Ezeani, Madumere described late Florence Ezeani who was aged 75 as a virtues woman who has run a good race by ensuring that she directed his children to a path of honour. He stated: "For a mother who begot and nurtured a son like Tony Ezeani and his siblings to become very useful to the community and the country at large, it gives an insight of her good nature and godliness. I am also aware that the late patriarch, Pa Ezeani, was successful because Mama Florence supported him and gave him the needed warmth and peace to succeed. And from the testimonies I have garnered from the congregants, clergy, community leaders and well wishers, one does not need any sooth sayer to know the obvious.

He however regretted her passing at a time when her wise counsel would have been needed even more with her grand children all around eager to learn from her experience and fountain of knowledge. He prayed God to grant the Ezeani the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

L-R: Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere in a photo pose with Sir & Mrs. Tony Ezeani shortly after thanksgiving service in honour of late Mrs. Florence Ezeani in Ukpor, Nnewi local government area of Anambra State.

In his testimony, the heir apparent of Ezeani family, Tony Ezeani popularly known by his people as 'Odenigbo', said that what his lovely late mother stood for would forever remain green in his heart. "She stood for truthfulness, forgiveness and most importantly, godliness. These were the principles he instilled in us and we all grew up with these tenets. We will really miss her. She remained the most adorable and most positively influential mother I ever knew and for all the good reasons."

Speaking further, he called on all and sundry to lead a good life and help one another. "At our prime, we think less that this life would someday come to an end, believing we would live forever. Life is short. Let us live a good life, forgive your neighbours; most importantly, get closer to God and stand on the truth always. These are guiding principles of life, which were taught by my mother and it has been helping me in all my undertakings.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Chief Press Secretary