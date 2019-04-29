NEMA Confirms Fire Outbreak in Monguno IDPs Camps, Affects 97 Households, 371 IDPs, Destroys148 Sheds

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that 140 sheds was destroyed by fire outbreak in two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Monguno town of Monguno local government area of Borno state.

The NEMA, North East Zonal Office Maiduguri Public Relations Officer (PRO) Abdulkadir Ibrahim stated this in a statement on Sunday, in Maiduguri.

The fire incidents occurred Flatari and Nguro IDPs Camps of Monguno town where thousands of IDPs from Abadam, Kukawa, Guzamala, Nganzai and Monguno have been taking refuge following incessant attacks and threats by boko haram insurgents in the sorroundjng villages and towns of the 5 LGAs in the extreme northern part of Borno State.

Abdulkadir also said the agency was conducting further investigation to ascertain the root causes of the inferno and actual number of IDPs affected as well as the casualties with a view to address their needs or emergencies.

He further noted that the fire incident was recorded on Saturday, April 27 night and the information only reached the NEMA officials late the next day Sunday.

According to him, 28 sheds were destroyed at Flatari camp affecting 20 households while 120 shelds was destroyed affecting 77 households at the Nguro IDPs Camp.

The statement added that about 371 IDPs were said to be displaced from the two fire outbreaks recorded at the two camps.

He further said that NEMA in collaboration with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had expedited action to provide support to the victims of the fire disaster.