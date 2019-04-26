Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Berates Buhari Over UK Trip

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari as he begins a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

Buhari, yesterday, embarked on a private trip to the UK. He is expected back to the country on May 5 2019.

However, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the spokesman of the CUPP, said Buhari’s trip was funded with taxpayers money and as such, he should disclose the reason behind his latest trip instead of tagging it a private visit.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja, he said: “The President is taking Nigerians for granted. He does whatever he likes without bothering about anybody. After spending over a year outside the country in the last four years, he has again embarked on what he called a private visit with the taxpayers’ money.

“The man is not doing anything. The country is on autopilot. The country has been on autopilot since he took over and it is still on autopilot.

“If he is going for regular medicals, he should be bold enough to tell us. If he is going on holiday, he should also tell us because his trips are funded with taxpayers’ money.

“It is clear that the country does not have a competent leader. The job of the President is a 24 hours job but this man is not doing this job.”