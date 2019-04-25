World Malaria Day: "We Are Committed To Eliminate Malaria", Delta Government

Delta State govrernment said the present administration is committed to eliminate the scourge of malaria in the State through the relevant health policies as contained in its SMART Agenda.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye made this known Thursday in Asaba when he interacted with journalists as part of activities to mark the 2019 World Malaria Day Celebration.

According to the Commissioner, the theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Zero Malaria Starts with me’ is aimed at putting prevention of the scourge to the forefront with the aim of reducing the massive global death toll of four hundred thousand (400,000) persons every year.

Dr Ononye said that the state government has through her Partners invested largely on malaria commodities such as Artenisinin Combination Therapy (ACTs), Sulphadoxine Pyramethemin (SP), Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDTs) kits and Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs).

He revealed that the costs for anti-malarial drugs and Rapid Diagnostic Tests for malaria are free in government hospitals such as primary health care centers, secondary and tertiary health facilities across the State but added that other prescribed drugs and tests in the treatment of malaria are not free.

He said that efforts highlighted at malaria prevention have been yielding results especially through the use of insecticide and treated mosquito nets.

Dr. Ononye revealed that the State has taken delivery of over 40 containers load of Long Lasting Insecticide Nets for different locations in the State in preparation for the Replacement Campaign scheduled to commence soon with the issuance of ‘net cards’ to household members that will be redeemed at a distribution point nearest to their residence.

He said that the 2019 Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets replacement exercise will achieve universal coverage by reaching about 3.4m persons with about 3.7m nets that would be made available during the campaign and hence called for active participation which no doubt will help prevent malaria in households and the State at large.

While decrying the indiscriminate disposal of refuse by residents he charged all to keep their environment clean, clear the gutters, cut grasses in our surroundings so that mosquitoes will not have place to breed and also participate in programmes put up by government to eliminate the scourge of malaria in our communities.