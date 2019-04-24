Anneth Amarachi Anyanwu Advances Humanity Through Her NGO, "Anneth Foundation"

The Cordinator of "Anneth Foundation", Anneth Amarachi Anyanwu is a purpose driven, self motivated medical practitioner and a motivational speaker/writer on health and moral related issues. A practicing nurse, she obtained her BN.Sc, RN and RM in Ebonyi state university abakaliki.

The Foundation: Anneth foundation was founded out of enthusiasm to see people live a healthy life through natural remedies, having seen people spend money and even die from preventable diseases like kidney stone, ulcer, low and high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, heart attack, oral and lung cancers, skin diseases etc.

Goal:To enlighten people on how to prevent avoidable disease through natural therapies.

Accomplishments: The foundation since inception organises lectures, sensitizing people in the various communities on prevention of diseases through natural means.

The foundation educates people in the rural areas and also reaches the general public through online videos and write-ups

Testimony: Am glad to announce that during one of my lectures in the rural areas, one of the participants having carried out series of medical investigations was diagnosed of "KIDNEY STONE" which requires surgery (But she was financially incapacitated to carry out the surgery) and in the lecture, it was thought how to use CUCUMBER and WATER to cure kidney stone and under our observation, within a short period of time, the stone was dissolved.

Challenges: Financial constraints in carrying out the following: Organising lectures in various rural communities, Promoting online videos to reach larger audience

Partnership and Sponsorship is always highly welcome

CONTACTS

Facebook: @annethfoundation

Phone: 08134395779 (whatsapp only)

Email: [email protected]