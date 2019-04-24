Rivers State Monthly Sanitation Exercise Holds Saturday, April 27

The regular State-wide monthly sanitation exercise holds this Saturday, April 27, 2019, the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has announced.

Statement from the office of the Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said as usual, the sanitation exercise commences at 7am to 10am across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

Compliance, according to the statement remains mandatory for all those living and doing business in the State as there will be strict restriction on movement of persons and vehicles within the timeframe of the exercise.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro Felix Obuah according to the statement said the Agency will not tolerate any excuse for non compliance and will invoke all relevant laws against recalcitrance.

He enjoined all Rivers people, residents and business operators in the State to show more commitment to the effort of the Governor Wike administration to ensure the highest sanitary standards for the overall health of the people by participating in the monthly sanitation exercise and using same to tidy up their homes, offices, business areas and surroundings.

Bro. Obuah similarly appealed to corporate organizations, truck owners and other kind spirited individuals particularly in Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs to make available their trucks for evacuation of wastes during the period as a way of appreciating Governor Wike’s efforts in keeping the State clean and healthy.

Also enjoined for active participation in the monthly sanitation exercise, the RIWAMA Sole Administrator stressed, are the local government council chairmen and their deputies, councilors in their respective wards, including all levels of community leaders to ensure that the dream of a healthy Rivers State and sustaining the Garden City status of Port Harcourt the State Capital is fully realized.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA),

Wednesday, April 24, 2019.