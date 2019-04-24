Centre reveals strategy to detect, manage stroke

Concerened about the plight of persons affected by stroke in Nigeria, the International Stroke Protection Centre says it has devised effective detection, management and treatment strategies around to ameliorate the challenges the condition pose.

Medical experts have long identified stroke as a life afflicting condition that has been a common cause of death and unexpected handicap in Nigerian adults.

Stroke is said to occur when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted by factors such as high blood pressure or damage to blood vessels. It can leave victims crippled with permanent paralysis, speaking and communication loss and long-term health dependence ranging from impaired motor control and urinary incontinence to depression and memory loss. It most often ultimately results in early death in Nigeria.

But explaining the concept of the Centre in surmounting the challenge to journalists, Dr. Olugbenga Akande said stroke has remained a silent killer since the underlying causes as risks are often unnoticed until it is too late but maintained that, with adequate detection, strokes could be

prevented.

The Stroke Protection Center located in Lekki phase 2 is a joint venture with UK and USA trained specialists and executive directors, Dr Toyin Ajala and Dr Babafemi Adenuga.

According to the expert, up to 50% of people who have a stroke in Nigeria are likely to die within 30 days. Those who survive may have major life changing disability and reduced life expectancy. The financial impact on stroke sufferers and their families includes both direct and indirect costs.

"The team at the International Stroke Protection Center; a specialist multi-disciplinary group provides a groundbreaking state of the art personalised assessment to determine one's individual risk of stroke.

Our experts use advanced genetic tests and tailored comprehensive assessments to uniquely identify if a person have an imminent liability of having a stroke in the next year, five

and ten years.

"We use the latest technology to help manage and effectively reduce this risk.

The Centre also give an indication of risk of heart attack, Diabetes

and Dementia. This should be everybody's number one priority as one does not have to be a victim before seeking medical solution", Dr. Akande added.

While responding to a question, he said, the technology deployed by the Centre is aimed at helping people to protect their future, health and well deserved resources.

"At the International Stroke Protection Center we offer a personalised assessment of your risk of stroke within the next five or ten years and will work with you to develop strategies to manage and effectively reduce your chances of experiencing a stroke.

"Our assessment will also provide you with an indication of your risk of heart attack, diabetes and dementia.

Up to 80% of strokes are preventable stroke can occur at any age and

at any time even in people with a low to medium risk of having it.

"However, many strokes are preventable and you could reduce your

risk with early assessment, appropriate

preventative treatment, screening and lifestyle changes.

The facility is an exclusive private medical clinic offering comprehensive annual stroke preventative assessment and early warning treatments. These include full neurological and brain screening tests, extensive vascular screening and risk factor review and cognitive enhancement treatment solutions.

According to Dr. Akande, the Centre is powered by high tech screening equipment and operates on best known international standards as those of the United Kingdom and United States of America exclusive hospitals and offers several location treatment options.

The signs of stroke include: loss of strength, numbness, loss of vision, speech difficulty, loss of balance, transient spells including vertigo, dizziness, swallowing difficulties, acute confusion, or memory disturbances, amongst others.