Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Warns Federal Government

Says movement would change its style if the government failed to release their leader.

Members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has warned the Nigerian Government not to push them to the wall in their demand for the release of their spiritual leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The group disclosed this on Tuesday during a procession to mark the 68th birthday of El-Zakyzaky and 1,224 days of his detention in Abuja.

A leader of the sect from Sokoto, Sheikh Sidi Munnir, who spoke to journalists, threatened that the movement would change its style and move to another step if the government failed to release their leader.

When asked what will be the next line of action of the movement if the government continues to keep him in detention, he said: “I am sure we will not be doing this kind of procession to call for the release of our leader; we will move to another step.

“If they push us to the wall, that means if they hold on to our leader and refuse to release him, the style will change. We will not only be protesting to call for the release of our leader. The story will change.”

He, however, expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari, with his next level slogan, will rescind his decision and release him from the detention.

He also called on well-meaning Nigerians and International community to intervene as a matter of urgency and necessity.

He added that the movement embarked on the rally to commemorate the 68th birthday anniversary of their leader even though he is in detention.