Prof Amuda-Kannike (SAN) salutes Emir of Ilorin at 79

A legal luminary and Provost, College of Law, Kwara State University, Professor Abiodun Amuda-Kannike (SAN) has described His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu Gambari (CFR); the Emir of Ilorin as a leader par excellence and blessing to mankind in general, and Ilorin Emirate in particular.

This was contained in a congratulatory message made to newsmen in Ilorin by the learned silk in honour of the monarch’s 79th birthday.

Professor Amuda-Kannike stated that the exposure, wisdom and experience the monarch garnered as a retired jurist have been excellently leveraged on in dealing with issues affecting the people since his enthronement as the traditional ruler of Ilorin.

The statement reads in parts,

‘On behalf of my family, accept my esteemed congratulations on your 79th birthday. We are not only celebrating the numbers but your quintessential leadership attributes which has distinctively made you a strong pillar to us”.

“Indeed, words cannot accurately express our joy seeing that the Almighty Allah is protecting and keeping you in good health, peace and wisdom for the divine call you have answered to lead your good people. We are indeed proud of your Highness”

“Please, accept our profound birthday wishes, prayers for good-tidings of great joy and many more years as you continue to serve your people”, the learned silk said.

Amuda-Kannike added that the people of Ilorin are immeasurably blessed for having the monarch on throne considering his significant attainments and persistent productivity, and above all, passions for making the overall interests of the people a priority.