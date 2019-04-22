Senate Presidency: Northern Youths Forum Mobilised Support For Ndune

The Northern Youth Forum has said it is mobilising support for Senator Ali Ndume to be the next Senate President because they believe he will preside over the affairs of the National Assembly better.

The president of the group, Turaki Yahaya Abubakar, Monday said it is obvious that given Ndume’s contribution to quality legislation that he will make a better senate president.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should play its role as a fair body to all its members and not impose candidates but leave the legislators to select their leaders.

The group said the decision to support Ndume was collectively taken at a meeting in Kaduna recently where members were unanimous that given his leadership qualities and interest in the development of the north, that Ndume is the right man for the position.

“He is the senator who sponsored a bill for the establishment of a commission for the Northeast. He has sponsored nine bills and they are all for the development of the north,” Abubakar stated.

The group said those supporting other candidates will also come to understand the quality of Ndume by the time he was allowed to preside over the affairs of the Senate.

Abubakar said the group is not negotiating any position for Ndume other than the Senate President as majority of the senators are behind him.

“He has been a loyal party member for decades and has been working for the party and has accumulated all the qualifications needed to function in that office,” Abubakar said.